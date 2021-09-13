Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery once again offering dental makeover for free

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls oral surgery practice will be giving away a free mouth makeover – and they want you to sign up.

Connor Vortherms received what he calls a life-changing opportunity thanks to Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery’s Second Chance Program. It’s a program that offers a complete dental makeover for free.

“I was dealing with a lot of failed and deteriorating teeth, a lot of pain while eating, lot of sensitivity to cold, hot,” 2018 recipient, Connor Vortherms said. “They didn’t just restore my teeth, they restored me, they restored my attitude, they restored my confidence, everything about me because it truly affects how you live your daily life.”

KELOLAND News was there when it was announced Vortherms would be the recipient.

“There are no words to express how thankful I am and how overwhelmingly amazed I am by the staff here and the doctors because they change people’s lives every single day,” Vortherms said.

The Second Chance program is in its fourth year.

“We had such a fun time doing it our first time around that we decided let’s do this as often as we can, the response has been overwhelming and the patients all seem to appreciate it,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Louis George said.

All you have to do is fill out an application online.

“Just encourage people who are applying, the more information you feel comfortable sharing, the better, because we really are moved by the story,” George said.

A new smile that’s given Vortherms that second chance.

“This is truly a dream come true, I could have never imagined three years ago being able to smile again and be myself,” Vortherms said.

The last day to apply for the Second Chance Program is September 23rd. You can find the application here.