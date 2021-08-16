Sioux Falls stroke survivor has warning for others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman was living her life when she felt something strange. She remembers falling to the ground while brushing her teeth, then waking up in the hospital. Connie Stout is a stroke survivor. Connie showed up at The Vandemark building at Sanford Hospital on Monday for another day of physical therapy.

Just 4 weeks ago she was in the hospital emergency room.

“The only thing I remember is falling on the floor,” said Connie.

Her husband Ron heard a loud noise in the bathroom.

“I went in there and she was down she was trying to speak,” said Ron.

Ron suspected right away that Connie was having a stroke.

“I didn’t know I had it, my husband knew it because he happened to be in there when I had it,” said Connie

What do you want people to know?

“I just want people to know that it’s very very important to get the help you need just as fast as you can get it,” said Connie.

“I knew from her speech that something was dreadfully wrong, so we got the ambulance coming,” said Ron.

Connie was rushed to Sanford’s emergency room.

“We had notification that she was coming in with a possible stroke, she came in the window to consider intravenous medicine and it was given it, said Dr. Divygot Sandhu a Sanford Endovascular Surgeon.

The powerful clot-buster can often prevent things from getting worse.

Minutes later, Dr. Sandhu found the clot on the left side of her brain and removed it. He says he was able to limit the size of the stroke to a fraction of what it could have been.

“All of this happened very quickly so we didn’t allow any of the potential damage to become permanent damage,” said Dr. Sandhu.

Connie wants people to know that because of the quick actions of her husband and daughters she’s recovering quickly and giving her physical therapist a run for his money.

“If she hadn’t got the quick service, I don’t believe she would be in the shape she is in and that would be devastating to a lot of people,” said Ron.

When it comes to a stroke, remember the word “fast”, which stands for face drooping, arm weakness, speech, and time to call 911.