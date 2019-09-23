Sioux Falls School District to host town hall about vaping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You may be surprised just how many young people are now using e-cigarettes. According to information from the Sioux Falls School District, one in 5 high school students admits to vaping along with one in 20 middle school students.

The Sioux Falls School District hopes to lower those numbers.

The district is having a town hall meeting for parents and students one week from Monday, on September 30. Speakers include an Avera pulmonologist and the Washington High School principal. It will go from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Instructional Planning Center.

