Simulation training in healthcare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s healthcare simulation week and Sanford Health is celebrating by educating people.

Through simulation training, you can get hands on experience in healthcare.

It looks, feels and sounds like a real life trauma situation.

“The patient was extricated from under the piece of equipment by the fire department which took about 10 minutes,” Travis Spier, Director of Simulation and Prehospital Care at Sanford Health said.

Simulation training begins with a briefing of the incoming patient and current state of health.

Then, it’s go time.

While the patient isn’t real– Spier says the situation is treated as if it were happening in real time.

“I can’t tell you the value of it. It makes a huge impact in healthcare. We’re able to basically recreate low frequency, high risk events that are typically maybe once a year type of an event,” Spier said.

The training is offered to a variety of people, including prehospital providers, EMS providers, fire departments and hospitals– with rural healthcare providers being one of the largest customers.

Experts say this hands on training is highly beneficial for those taking part and has impacted real world situations in a big way.

“Our teams do a great job of putting together a very realistic trauma scenario which is very helpful to us,” Ruzga said.

Fourth year general surgery resident at Sanford Health Anthony Ruzga says trauma situations can become chaotic– making simulation training a useful tool before heading into the actual event.

“Usually these simulations are constructed in such that we’re addressing multiple issues in a trauma patient, many of which that we’ve encountered in a real life trauma in the past. It is somewhat interesting scenario when we put all these together in a single simulation,” Ruzga said.

And it’s all leading to a team of doctors and nurses ready for whatever the situation may be.

“When the real event does come in through the doors, they’re well informed as far as what their role and plan will be,” Spier said.