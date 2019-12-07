Shoveling snow: Can your heart handle it?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve probably already had to shovel some snow this winter.

That can be an exhausting task, especially on your heart.

According to the CDC, every year about 100 people, mostly men, die during or just after shoveling snow.

Eastern KELOLAND recently experienced it’s first major snowfall of the season which meant a busy few days for local snow removal crews.

“We were out there about 12, 12 to 14 hours, somewhere in there,” Layne Dykstra said.

And that time isn’t all spent inside a vehicle. Layne Dykstra, co-owner of Recbuilders LLC and Snow Removal says he and his crew are also out on their feet snow blowing and shoveling.

“It is a long day. We usually stop about halfway through, stop have some lunch, recoup and get going again,” Dykstra said.

In order to keep everyone safe he says breaks aren’t a choice, they’re a priority. And that’s a good rule according to the CDC. A person weighing 185 pounds can burn about 266 calories after just a half hour of shoveling, putting your heart to work.

“When you watch the weather forecast, and if it’s heavy snow, that’s kind of wet snow especially, it’s, oh yea, guaranteed, we’ll have acute heart attacks,” Dr. Tom Stys said.

Stys says subtle signs like feeling overly tired can signal it’s time to step back and warm up. When temps drop to near or below freezing your heart is forced to work even harder to keep your body warm.

“OK, I’m sweating more than I should be, OK, I’m getting a little dizzy, or OK well I’m a little more short of breath than I should be after you know a few scoops of snow. Perhaps the best thing to do than is, to stop, think about it, consult your physician to make sure you’re not going to get yourself in trouble,” Stys said.

If you know you’re at risk of cardiovascular issues, he says check-in with your doctor before heading out to clear snow.

And when there’s a day when there isn’t piles of snow all over the ground, consider getting some exercise to keep your body warmed up for the next round.

Stys says prevention tactics like a heart healthy diet and regular exercise can help avoid a cardiovascular issue altogether.

“As I always say, prevention, anticipation and having a low threshold to pull the trigger when you’re concerned about your heart,” Stys said.

Stys adds that seniors are at a higher risk of cardiovascular issues, stressing the importance of checking in with your doctor before clearing the driveway.