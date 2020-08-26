School year sleep schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School has already started for some students in KELOLAND, and tomorrow kicks off the first day for many students in the Sioux Falls School District.

Sara Tirrel is gearing up to send her three daughters back to the classroom for another school year.

In order to make sure her daughters kick off the year on a positive note, she’s been focusing on getting them back on a good sleep schedule.

“It was hard to keep a real schedule this summer, especially with COVID and everything. It just kind of threw everything off whack and, it is getting better though, just because, you know, we’re starting to get back into a routine of everything,” Tirrel said.

About a week ago she started sending them to bed earlier and continues the schedule into the weekend.

“They’re really excited about starting school since it’s been so long since they’ve been in school. And so they’re like, they’re pretty excited about going to bed and, and ready to start the school year,” Tirrel said.

And making sure your child gets enough sleep is a crucial part of their learning.

The CDC recommends children 6 to 12 year olds get 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night, with teens getting between 8 and 10 hours.

“When you have a child that doesn’t get enough sleep, you can definitely tell during the day they’re not able to focus. They have a harder time concentrating during classes,” Nancy Raether said.

And even if your child has already started class, Sanford Health family life educator Nancy Raether says it’s not too late to form a good routine.

“It’s helpful if you can do it before, but if not, try to do it as quickly as you can, so that your child does get the adequate amount of sleep that they need each night so they’re ready to learn in the mornings,” Raether said.

And she says that means cutting off screen time at least an hour before bed, and providing a dark, quiet bedroom for a full nights rest.

To take a look at the CDC’s sleep recommendations for all ages, click here.