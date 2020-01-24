Say goodbye to muscle & joint pain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you’re an avid gym goer or your job requires you to do some heavy lifting, you may find yourself sore at the end of the day.

Fortunately, a local chiropractor is helping people relieve that pain through soft tissue therapy.

“I’ve been coming here for about a year, on a pretty regular basis, at least every other week, sometimes once a month but lately it’s pretty much every week,” Nick Goodwin said.

Nick Goodwin is a regular in the gym, typically focusing on heavy lifting.

But after he began experiencing pain during his workouts and even in activities outside the gym, he needed relief.

“It was hard for me to even lift a computer,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin went to Dr. Galen Stolp at Integrated Chiro & Rehab in Sioux Falls.

“I’ll be working on a patients forearms because he’s got a lot of tendinitis with his elbows, overuse with his job, working out with his biceps in the gym,” Dr. Galen Stolp said.

Stolp has been using the Graston technique on Goodwin, known as soft-tissue instrument-assisted mobilization.

Or in other words– a form of therapy providing pain relief and range of motion for patients.

“The pressure I apply to my patients all depends on how chronic their issues are, how big the patient is, how strong they are. I mean if they have a lot of muscle mass I’m going to go a little deeper. A lot of people will not bruise, but there will be some bruising on some patients too,” Stolp said.

Stolp suggests patients stay hydrated and consume protein over the next few days following an appointment.

While this therapy can leave you feeling sore for a day or two afterwards, clients say the results following it are more than worth it.

“I felt relief the next day. Honestly I could start lifting the computer. It was still sore but it wasn’t to the point where I was wincing in pain,” Goodwin said.

Which is why he recommends this therapy to anyone, especially those dealing with joint pain like he was.

“Your body is like an engine, a car engine where if you don’t take care of it it’s going to break down. It’s easier to get ahead of it than it is to get behind it,” Goodwin said.

