Say goodbye to hair permanently

There are a handful of treatments available.

After hearing success stories from friends, Katie Weatherill says she jumped on the bandwagon to get laser hair removal.

“No more razors, and the shaving cream, waxing and mostly time,” Weatherill said.

Laser hair removal is performed using heat from a laser to target the hair follicle causing it to die.

Nurse practitioner Chelsey Ahlers says the procedure is beneficial to anyone wanting hair reduction, but even more for those who suffer from sensitive skin and ingrown hairs.

“You can do it basically anywhere you have hair. I usually tend to stay away from the eye area with lasers. But the most common areas that I do it are on the face, underarms, bikini areas and legs,” Ahlers said.

She says most people need around 6 to 10 treatments, about every 4 to 6 weeks. Your results should be about an 80 to 90 percent reduction in hair.

“Some people need touch ups every 5 years, some people need a touch up yearly. As long as you have dark hair you’re a candidate,” Ahlers said.

She says that’s because light hair isn’t picked up well by the laser.

As far as what to expect during the process, Weatherill says it’s no massage but it is worth it.

“Well I was a little nervous but… you know it is a bit uncomfortable, you know maybe a rubber band snap but it goes away quickly,” Weatherill said.

You’re entire procedure will last under an hour and you can walk out of here feeling pain free immediately.

“By the time I left, that, you know walked out that day you know you don’t notice it at all,” Weatherill said.

Ahlers says the procedure costs anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to about $1,000 depending on the area you want treated.

“I get a lot of people who are waxing, and you think about the money that you spend on waxing every month and it usually ends up being less than that,” Ahlers said.

Ahlers says the procedure isn’t available to women who are pregnant, as well as those who are under 18 without parental consent.

