Sanford Wellness Center lifts restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Monday, both Sanford Wellness Centers are lifting some restrictions they’ve had in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it’s only been a few months since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, for avid gym goers– it may feel like much longer.

Sanford Wellness Centers aren’t fully back to normal yet, but they’re slowly lifting restrictions allowing members to get back to their routine.

“We are opening our hot tub, four people per 10 minutes. Social distancing, at least six feet apart, that’s opening up. Kids zone, we’re opening up kids zone to a limit of 25 kids at a time in there. Also trying to practice social distancing the best we can with the kids,” Mike Davidson said.

Mike Davidson, manager of Sanford Wellness Center on Tea Ellis Road, says there won’t be a temperature check when members arrive but they will be asked to use sanitizer upon entering the building.

He says low hospitalization numbers in the state played a role in the most recent lift in restrictions.

“That played a big part in it, along with other things that go on in the community, as far as opening up restrictions. Just kind of watching what other places are doing, learning from what they’re doing, and still trying to add a little bit more restriction and safety in as we’re trying to slowly open up in a smart fashion,” Davidson said.

While he’s excited restrictions are easing, he can’t say for sure as to when members can step inside the wellness centers without any restrictions.

“That is a good question. No, I don’t have any predictions. You know, we look at it weekly. We look at what the numbers are doing in the community, you know, what the numbers are doing or, you know, state to state,” Davidson said.

For now, he says the Sanford Wellness Center team is proceeding with guidance from Sanford Health in order to keep members and staff safe.

In an effort to practice social distancing, group fitness classes will be limited in how many can attend.

Davidson says some group fitness classes can be signed up for in advance, with the rest being first come first serve.