Sanford Wellness Center getting back to normal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After closing in early March, the Sanford Wellness Center opened their doors back up to members on May 11th. As their reopening phase moves forward, the fitness facility is now beginning group fitness again.

On March 13th Sanford Wellness Centers closed their doors to help slow the spread of COVID-19. During that time, manager Mike Davidson says the facility received a deep clean.

“We did some deep cleaning of the building in different areas. We did some equipment rearranging,” Davidson said.

The facility also posted workouts for members to do at home while the facility was closed.

Group fitness supervisor Danelle Shultz says for now, those will continue.

“We’re still doing the virtual classes because not everybody wants to come in yet. And we’re finding that’s an important piece right now, to keep having the virtual classes, Schultz said.

She says group fitness classes started back up in-person only a few days ago, with precautions in mind.

“So we have a limited schedule, limited number of participants that can be in classes based on guidelines by the fitness industry and the CDC and Sanford,” Schultz said.

Davidson says personal training is also back, along with raquetball and and at the Tea Ellis location, pickleball.

Now, the facility is focusing on how to open other areas while ensuring member safety.

“On the conditioning floor, how do you have a small circuit class when you don’t know how many members are going to be around? So that’s what we’re working on right now along with how do we open the pool and make it a controlled area,” Davidson said.

He says the facility is seeing about 25-30 percent of its normal usage compared to last year.

And as that number keeps rising, he’s looking forward to seeing members face to face again.

“You know it’s not only a way that they work on their wellness and fitness. It’s also a social connection with staff. And it’s nice to see life somewhat getting back to the new normal for now,” Davidson said.

Members will be screened upon arriving at the facility, including a temperature check at the door. For an up to date class schedule, click here.