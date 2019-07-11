Sanford using stem cells in clinical trial targeting knee osteoarthitis

Larry Toll is living with arthritis.



“You move certain ways and all of a sudden you notice there’s a sharp pain,” Patient Larry Toll said.



That’s why he made a call to Sanford to sign up for a clinical trial, which is targeted toward people with wrist osteoarthritis.



Now, a new clinical trial using stem cells is underway,this time for people with osteoarthritis of the knee.



“The MILES Study is a multi-center clinical trial. We’re looking at stem cells and their effectiveness in comparison to what we consider a standard treatment, which is a steroid injection,” Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Chad Kurtenbach said.



Sanford is one of the sites taking part in the study, which will enroll 480 people total.



The stem cells are derived from bone marrow, fat tissue or umbilical cord tissue.



“I think the main goal of the study is to see how much pain relief can we get. Can we increase the function without putting them through a higher-risk procedure?” Kurtenbach said.



“Patients live with chronic pain every day. How can we do a small procedure and decrease the pain, improve the function and improve quality of life until that point of surgery is necessary?” Director of Regenerative Medicine and Orthopedics Research Tiffany Facile said.



While Toll isn’t a part of the MILES Study, he’s hoping this kind of research can lead to answers down the road.



“When you get to be my age there’s so many things wrong, it’s one way of taking lemons and hopefully making some lemonade out of it,” Toll said.

You can find out if you’re eligible to enroll in a Sanford clinical trial, including the MILES Study, by calling 605-312-6020 or visiting this link.



All stem cell clinical trials done through Sanford are FDA approved.



