SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Heart Hospital is marking a milestone.

On Monday, people gathered to celebrate the hospital’s tenth anniversary.

Before the space was built, heart care services were provided in the main hospital.

“We needed a bigger place, we needed to provide a more modern place to society, and we did,” Sanford interventional cardiologist Dr. Tom Stys said.

Staff at the Sanford Heart Hospital have treated more than 196,000 patients since opening in 2012.

“I can hardly believe it. Ten years on this building. Ten years on a new kind of program and a new way to do it,” former Sanford USD Medical Center Dr. Pat O’Brien said.

And there’s more excitement as the heart hospital embarks on another decade.

“We’ll continue building, we’ll continue to grow stronger, and serve our community even better,” Stys said.

Two Sanford Heart Hospital programs have also graduated 18 fellows.