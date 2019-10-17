Sanford Health opens new clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health recently opened up a new clinic offering both acute and orthopedic care.

The clinic, located next to the Sanford Sports Complex will provide athletes with easier access to medical care.

Athletes taking part in events at the Sanford Sports Complex now have a closer option when it comes to treating injuries.

Just across the street is an acute care and orthopedic fast track clinic.

“We have the full range of the athletic events here at the Sports Complex so we’ll be dealing mostly with those injuries,” Dr. Brian Tjarks said.

Dr. Brian Tjarks says while orthopedic surgeons won’t be on-site, new technology will make getting their expertise simple.

“Being an orthopedic fast track clinic we’ll be able to actually have direct contact with the orthopedic surgeons should further care be necessary,” Tjarks said.

Jon Pociask is the director of clinic operations with Sanford Health.

He says the location makes a big difference for not only athletes, but also people in the north side of Sioux Falls.

“Easy access for travelers off the interstate. With the sports complex certainly we’ve got a lot of people coming into town for sporting events that may have illness, injury, all kinds of things. It’s just a wonderful addition to the north side of Sioux Falls and to the sports complex,” Pociask said.

The clinic, well lit with natural light to provide for a healing environment, is the fifth Sanford Acute Care to go up in Sioux Falls.

Experts say they’re excited about the new technology here, like this machine, which is the first of it’s kind in Sioux Falls.

Pociask says the U-arm machine will give patients the least amount of radiation and a comfortable x-ray.

“A patient really, doesn’t have to move around a lot and much easier access, a lot less stress on the patient when they’re coming in,” Pociask said.

Although it’s doors opened only a few weeks ago, he has high hopes.

“The clinic is designed for ease of access, to walk patients through, to make it a very simple experience, short wait times, to get in get out,” Pociask said.

Pociask says the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days a week.

For more information on what the clinic has to offer, click here.