Sanford Health offers outpatient COVID-19 therapy centers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 patients in South Dakota who are deemed high risk now have an option to be treated at Sanford Health’s outpatient therapy centers.

On November 9th the FDA gave emergency use authorization for Bamlanivimab, a COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Now, Sanford Health patients who fit the criteria and test positive for COVID-19 are able to receive it at Sanford Health’s outpatient therapy centers.

“We really look at patients who are high risk. We are looking at folks who already have other medical conditions, that with a COVID-19 positive test on top of it, puts them at a much higher risk for hospitalization,” Carlson said.

Kelly Carlson is the director for outpatient cancer services at Sanford Health. She says part of her role includes handling infusion services, including the recently offered COVID-19 outpatient infusions.

“It’s a really unique treatment because that opportunity helps us reduce hospitalizations. It’s probably overall a better experience for the patient to be able to manage their symptoms at home,” Carlson said.

“We rely on a team of nurse screeners that are looking at our information within our electronic health record, as well as our primary providers to help identify the patients that do meet criteria. And that would benefit from these therapies. And then we connect them to the locations closest to their home, within our Sanford locations,” Amy Thiesse said.

Amy Thiesse says patients are already receiving the therapy, with discussions of expanding it outside hospital settings currently taking place.

“This wouldn’t actually be operationalized in a clinic setting at this point in time. We are evaluating whether that would be an opportunity or not,” Thiesse said.

While Bamlanivimab is a new medication, Carlson says the class of medications is not– and she urges patients not to be afraid.

“I think we’re lucky enough now to have access to an emergency use drug. I would want people to know that it’s important to call early enough on to be considered at least for treatment. And then let the criteria to determine if you’re an appropriate patient to receive this or not,” Carlson said.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and believe you may be a candidate, call your provider.