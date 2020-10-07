Sanford Health offers drive-thru flu clinics at select locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is offering drive-thru flu clinics at different locations across KELOLAND.

Tarah Heupel is a mother of 3 young kids. She says making sure they receive their flu vaccination every year is a must, and with the COVID-19 threat, this year especially.

“I think this year more than ever, it’s really important to get a flu shot. Knowing that it could be a really rough flu season this year, paired with COVID, I just wanted to make sure that my kids got their flu shot quickly,” Heupel said.

And quickly is exactly how it happened. The family went through Sanford Health’s drive-thru flu clinic, a service being offered at various Sanford locations for the first time.

“We’re trying to keep people following those guidelines of staying socially distant, but yet we really want to protect our patients and our families and our friends from, getting the flu. And obviously the flu shot is one of our, one of our best defenses against that,” Becky Roemen said.

Sanford Health physician assistant Becky Roemen says drive-thru flu clinics make getting vaccinated easy, without patients even having to step out of their car.

“We’ll have our nurses set up to do the actual flu shot administration. So you just stay right in your car. Your kids can stay in the car. We’ll just pull up a sleeve. We’ll encourage you to wear short sleeves so you can pull up your sleeve and just administer that flu shot,” Roemen said.

Heupel says she isn’t concerned about her safety when it comes to going inside a clinic, but being able to remain inside her car added an extra precaution for her family.

“I think again, as a parent, we’re doing everything we can to avoid going places where we might pick up COVID,” Heupel said.

She recommends others take advantage of clinics like this as an option to make getting the whole family vaccinated through a quick and easy process.

