Sanford Health offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic in South Dakota just hit a milestone with 80,000 shots distributed. Now that clinic is opening up to walk-in traffic.

Seth Elkins and Hayleigh Johnson both got their first dose of Pfizer vaccine today at Sanford’s walk-in clinic.

“I just want to get back to normal, get back to traveling and I guess kind of get back to normal,” said Seth Elkins.

“If you want things to go back to normal I think you should do everything you can to help do that and one of the easiest things is to just get a vaccine,” said Hayleigh Johnson.

“Okay relax, quick poke,” said a Sanford nurse.

Nur Abdirahim is also here for his first shot.

“I want to do my part, get that herd immunity going. Keep people safe so I don’t get anybody sick,” said Nur Abdirahim.

Pharmacists here have drawn up more than 80,000 doses of vaccine and counting since the first shots were given out a little over three months ago. It’s enough shots to create a strong track record.

“We have had less than one percent that have had any troubles. It’s really been very minimal,” said vaccination clinic director Terri Carlson.

Clinic director Terri Carlson says anyone can now get a shot and the lines are minimal, so there’s no reason to wait.

“Get your vaccine, it’s important. It’s important for your own health, it’s important for the health of those around you. The side effects of the vaccine are minimal compared to the benefits of getting that vaccine and your ability to avoid a hospitalization,” said Carlson.

While some just don’t like shots, the people we talked with today say it was no big deal.

“They put it in my arm, pulled it out, that was about it, I barely felt it,” said Abdirahim.

“I’ve had lots of shots, lots of blood work done and it was one of the most mild shots I’ve gotten in a long time,” said Elkins.

“Your muscle is nice and relaxed, here’s that poke,” said a Sanford nurse.

“I’m very afraid of shots, so I was very scared coming in today but it felt like nothing basically. I was very surprised, not hardly even a pinch,” said Johnson.

The walk-in clinic is open Wednesday and Thursday from 8 to 5 at the Sanford Imagenetics building.

The clinic is only giving second shots to people by appointment on Friday. The clinic’s director says there will be more walk-in opportunities next week as well.

