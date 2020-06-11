Sanford Health nurses receive donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As health care workers continue their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, people everywhere are commending them for their hard work.

It’s been months since COVID-19 first appeared in Sioux Falls.

Matt Peterson is one of the nurses who has been battling the virus on the front lines since the start.

“We still keep each other in good spirits. We’ve had so many different people come from all three states in the area that come to us. And it’s been, again, it’s been a tough experience, but it’s been a good experience working with some really good people,” Peterson said.

Peterson has been a registered nurse for 10 years. He says the support from others during this time has been huge, and today he and his colleagues are receiving even more support.

“So we are donating a variety of products to nurses who are on the front lines. So as a brand, when the pandemic hit, we just huddled with our team and said, what can we do? Who do we need to support?” Erin said.

Erin Fujimoto is the co-owner of undergarment company Tommy John, along with Tom Patterson, a Milbank, South Dakota native.

The two have donated half a million dollars worth of items to nurses across the country.

“We read about the COVID impact in Sioux Falls, about seven or eight weeks ago and I reached out to my friend here at Sanford and said, look, we’d love to do something. Can we do this?” Patterson said.

While Peterson says he’s not sure when things will return to normal, actions like these make a big impact while working through it.

“It really warms your heart that other people are thinking about you. And, we, we know that other areas in the world are just as bad off as us, but we’re really connected to this pandemic and we’ve been doing as best as we can here,” Peterson said.

The owners of Tommy John also wants to say a huge thank you to all health care workers for their work throughout the pandemic.