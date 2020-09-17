Sanford Health launches the Monarch Platform

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is now the 42nd hospital in the nation to offer advanced technology that is expected to make a big difference for patients with lung disorders.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Dr. Paul Berger III says the introduction of the Monarch Platform at Sanford Health has the potential to give local patients better outcomes.

“What this will allow is for us to provide our patients with enhanced early staging or an enhanced early diagnosis of a lung cancer or any lung pathology,” Dr. Berger said.

Before the Monarch Platform arrived at Sanford he says diagnoses were obtained through testing including following nodules with CT scanning and other limited technologies– something he says comes with limitations.

“The diagnostics that we have currently outside of the robotics, we can make a diagnosis, unfortunately, a concrete diagnosis, unfortunately later in the ballgame. Which means that those are already late stage cancer that we’re identifying. And so at that point, there may be limitations to what form of treatments patients may be offered,” Berger said.

Now, with the Monarch Platform on hand, doctors will have more accuracy and precision when diagnosing lung cancer, allowing patients to receive minimally invasive diagnostics earlier.

“So hopefully now what we’re able to do is we’re going to be able to shift that, that diagnostic paradigm to a point where we can provide patients earlier treatments, earlier therapies. So we can improve their five year mortality outcome,” Berger said.

The robotic technology launched just last week at Sanford Health, and Dr. Berger is looking forward to utilizing it.

“This is huge. This is amazing. And, for Sanford, Sioux falls, Sanford Health system, to provide this technology, this is going to be game changing,” Berger said.

To learn more about the Monarch Platform, click here.