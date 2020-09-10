Sanford Health COVID-19 study

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who test positive for COVID-19 have the opportunity to participate in a study- with Sanford Health.

Kendra Siemonsma tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Most of her symptoms including body aches and a fever went away after a week, but she says she didn’t feel fully recovered for nearly three weeks.

“I quarantined the amount of time the 14 days, but I really felt like a hundred percent better by day 20. And I did, interestingly enough, I did lose my sense of smell after I had recovered. And then also, well, interestingly, I am now seeming to be losing my hair. Which someone told me that that may or may not be related to COVID,” Siemonsma said.

Now that she’s fully recovered, she’s hoping to help further research into COVID-19 by participating in Sanford Health’s COVID-19 registry.

“This is to learn more about the mechanisms of the COVID infection. The effect that people’s underlying medical condition might have on it. And the possible development of both diagnostics and therapeutics for the disease,” Dr. Susan Hoover said.

The study started in April, and Sanford Health Dr. Susan Hoover says there’s a lot of interest from people in participating.

“They would just need to allow us access to their information, to their medical records, to collect information like about their demographics or other illnesses that they may have,” Hoover said.

Patients can also choose to include a blood sample for further testing.

Siemonsma decided to do both.

“I wanted to be able to contribute to future, future ways to help treat and possibly even cure the virus for other people. My children, my mother, my father, other people who, have comorbidities,” Siemonsma said.

She says participating was an easy decision, and encourages others to do so as well.

“At this point, we are interested in all kinds of things having to do with COVID. So it could be in understanding why people got sick or who’s at more risk. It could be understanding the effects of various treatments, or certainly it could be understanding ways to help people recover faster,” Hoover said.

If you’re interested in participating in the study, ask your doctor for more information.