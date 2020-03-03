Sanford Health construction projects include expansion of heart hospital, new clinics and Orthopedic Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New Sanford Health facilities are coming to Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties in the next three years.

The health care system announced nearly $210 million in projects on Tuesday morning. The projects include expanding primary care clinics with Lewis Drug stores attached in eastern Sioux Falls and Harrisburg, additional beds to the Sanford Heart Hospital and an investment in orthopedics with better access for patients with an orthopedic hospital on the main campus.

Here’s a list of the projects provided by Sanford Health:

• Sanford Heart Hospital: The hospital will add 26,058 square feet, including 16 additional patient rooms and supporting spaces. That begins this month and will be completed this year.

• Sanford Harrisburg Clinic: Construction on the 16,000-square foot clinic begins this spring and should take about a year. The clinic will house family medicine, pediatrics and obstetrics, and include walk-in availability. The clinic, on the northwest corner of Cliff Avenue and Willow Street, will have a Lewis Drug attached.

Harrisburg Sanford Clinic | Courtesy Sanford Health

• Sanford 57th & Veterans Parkway Clinic: Construction on the 42,000-square foot clinic begins in fall 2020 and will be completed in 2021. The clinic, with a Lewis Drug attached, will be at the northeast corner of 57th Street and Veterans Parkway. The clinic will house family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, allergy, acute care and include 3-D mammography.

Eastside Sanford Clinic and Lewis Drug Rendering | Courtesy Sanford Health

• Sanford Van Demark Building expansion: The 33,000-square foot expansion will begin in fall 2020 and be completed in spring 2022. It will include 23 exam rooms, space for eight additional surgeons and 12 advanced practice providers.

• Sanford Orthopedic Hospital: Construction on the 163,000-square foot building will begin in the summer of 2021 and open in 2023. It will include 12 operating rooms with space for four more, a Sanford Home Medical Equipment center and easy access to the orthopedic walk-in clinic.

Ortho, Van Demark expansion renderings | Courtesy Sanford Health

Ortho, Van Demark expansion renderings | Courtesy Sanford Health

Ortho, Van Demark expansion renderings | Courtesy Sanford Health

Ortho, Van Demark expansion renderings | Courtesy Sanford Health

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald was at the announcement; look for an update from her on Midday in KELOLAND.