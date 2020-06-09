Safety guideline for moms-to-be at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcoming a new child during a pandemic comes with some extra precautions.

Haley Hofer and her Fiancé Ryan Flores are new parents to one month old Maverick.

“He’s good. He’s growing. He’s almost eight pounds now,” Hofer said.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hofer was concerned she may be giving birth alone. Fortunately, she says her fiance was able to join her to welcome their new son– but not without some safety measures.

“We had to wear masks. You know, if there was any Sanford employee that came into our room, whether it was admissions, a doctor, nurse, anything like that, we both had to wear masks at all times. But once they left, we were able to take them off,” Hofer said.

Dr. Abrea Roark says, for the time being, all moms-to-be and their support person will be asked to wear a mask anytime they’re within 6 feet of any staff at Sanford Health.

“Thing about labor and delivery is that labor is a lot of work and it does have potential to, to spray the respiratory droplets, increased risk when we see patients who are like actively delivering,” Roark said.

Patients and their support person are allowed to remove their masks while in their room, and so far

she says the policy has gone over well– even if it’s a little different than what they’re used to.

“It’s a different thing. Cause it’s a different world we’re living in now. Like we’re still bringing babies into the world and we still get to do these miracles every day. It just looks a little bit different currently,” Roark said.

While face masks can get uncomfortable at times, Hofer was just thankful to have her support person by her side.

“I was very grateful and blessed that he was able to be there with me,” Hofer said.

If you have questions about an upcoming appointment or procedure, call your doctor.