Rowing: A rising fitness trend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re a week into the new year, so how are you doing on your fitness resolution?

One rising trend you may want to try is rowing.

If you can’t find the motivation to hit the gym on your own, group fitness may be a better fit.

“The comradery, meet new people, it’s fun, up beat, high-five your neighbor. It’s a good experience, I love it,” Lorri Chambers said.

With the recent opening of the Row House in Sioux Falls, Lorri Chambers says finding motivation to workout is easy.

“I read a description once, it’s kind of like gym meets nightclub,” Chambers said.

That’s thanks to a dimly lit room and upbeat music helping set the tone, as owner and coach Michael Safranski guides the group in sync.

“We are rowing in swing with the rest of the group. So instead of exercising against somebody on the treadmill or the rower next to you at a gym, we’re rowing with the person next to us. So everybody here is a part of the crew and a part of the boat,” Michael Safranski said.

He says rowing is gaining traction among gym goers quickly. So, what’s attracting fitness junkies to this type of workout?

“It’s huge cardio, it is low impact, it’s great for the joints, it torches a lot of calories so people will really enjoy that part of it. So it’s a great sweaty workout if that’s what you’re looking for,” Safranski said.

“It engages pretty much everything, I feel muscles I haven’t felt in years and that’s great,” Chambers said.

Participants can expect to burn between 300 and 800 calories per 45 minute class.

“It just depends on your intensity that you’re putting into it. And that’s the other good thing about rowing is it’s effort based. So you get out of it what you put into it,” Safranski said. {35:31}

Chambers says the exercise is nothing short of challenging, but it’s how she feels afterwards that makes it all worthwhile.

Heinemann: What do you feel like when you leave here?

Chambers: Tired, sweaty, accomplished.

