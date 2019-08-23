Riding off the trail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall is just around the corner in KELOLAND, and for some that may mean getting ready to put summer activities on hold.

But there’s one summer activity you may be able to bring with you into the fall season.

Adam Saban is gearing up for his 6th season of cyclocross. If you haven’t heard of the sport, Saban says you’re missing out.

“People are giving you licorice and candy on the course, hotdogs. It’s just a blast for all the spectators. Much different than road racing where you know the riders are out there for 40, 50 mile laps. This one you’re getting around the course in 7 to 10 minutes,” Saban said.

The bicycle races in total last about 30 to 60 minutes depending on the distance.

Peter Oien with Spoke-n-Sport in Sioux Falls says anyone can participate, whether you have a cyclocross bike or just the one sitting in the back of your garage.

“Cyclocross is kind of an alternative cycling sport. It takes place during a time where usually there’s not a lot of cycling activity. Days are getting shorter, temps are getting colder,” Oien said.

He says the sport is growing in popularity, with most races taking place in September, October and November.

These bike races aren’t anything like your typical ride on a trail or a sidewalk, but that’s exactly what participants say makes it so fun.

In addition to riding in grass, participants should be prepared to go through a variety of conditions, including mud… and sometimes even snow.

“Not only are you racing against other competitors but you’re also racing against your ability to complete the course,” Oien said.

And if you’re not sure if your ability is up to par for a cyclocross race, Saban says put your worries to the side.

“I’ve probably crashed 50 or 60 times because of all those races I’ve done and knock on wood, still kickin to this day,” Saban said.

Beginner or elite, the sport invites everyone– including your little ones.

“Just come on out and do it. Whatever you’ve got, even if your friends got a bike usually they’ll just let you hop on it and ride around the course,” Saban said.

If you’re interested in learning about basic skills or warming up existing ones, a cyclocross clinic will be held in Sioux Falls on Monday night.

For more information on the clinic, click here.

For information on the upcoming races, click here.