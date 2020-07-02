Ride your bicycle safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is in full swing in KELOLAND, which means many of you are getting outdoors to enjoy the weather, including dusting off your bicycles.

With warm sunny days, many people are getting outside and jumping on their bicycles. If you’re not careful, you could end up in the emergency room.

“I work with the trauma program and this is the time of year that we see an increase in bicycle and pedestrian accidents all across the ages. It’s not just kiddos that are getting in these accidents,” Carly Farner-Cordell said.

Carly Farner-Cordell says avoiding an accident starts with understanding the rules of safety.

“So whether or not they’re on their bicycle, knowing those rules and traveling along with traffic on the right side of the road, they’re responsible for following all the same traffic laws as people in their cars,” Farner-Cordell said.

For bikers, that means stopping at stop signs, riding on the right side of the road with the flow of traffic, and using hand signals.

“If you are traveling and you’re going to slow down, you can put your hand lower. If you’re traveling, and you’re going to turn right, you can either point to the right, or you can put your arm up like this,” Farner-Cordell said.

Dr. Adam Gorra says you’ll also want to put on a helmet that fits correctly, no matter your age.

“Wearing a helmet, being extra cautious because really it only takes one incident to change your life. We see time and time again, and sometimes you don’t get a second chance,” Gorra said.

He says it’s best to ride in areas with bike lanes, and when coming up to a crosswalk make sure to walk your bike, not ride.

“When you’re not on a bike lane, you really need to be extra cautious and vigilant looking all around you paying attention, stopping at an intersection because really it’s intersections where we, where we see the biggest… incidents of injury,” Gorra said.

Both Farner-Cordell and Gorra say bike riding is a great outdoor activity, and making sure you do it safely can make it even better.

For more information on bicycle safety, click here.