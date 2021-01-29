Residents at Touchmark at All Saints receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Among the newest people to receive both doses of the vaccine are the residents at Touchmark at All Saints. It’s a day they’ve been waiting for, for months.



KELOLAND News caught up with two of the residents, who are ready to put COVID-19 in their rearview mirror.

Even though they wear all kinds of face coverings, you can’t shield their feelings at this retirement community.

“I’m feeling really excited, because today is the day that I can say I survived 2020; I’m alive in 2021,” Karolyn Anderson said.

Karolyn Anderson and her husband, Harold, had to wait in line like everybody else, but it pales in comparison to how long they’ve been waiting for this day.

“My husband, he likes to travel; he’s an eager beaver,” Karolyn said.

“It means I’ll have some freedom to be able to visit with more residents here and get outside more too,” Harold said.

“Listen we like to pride ourselves on being a dry dock cruise ship because there’s activities and events happening here all the time,” Touchmark at All Saint’s executive director Amanda Snoozy said. “So being able to go to each other’s homes and sit down and have a cup of coffee safely, it means a lot.”

Friday’s shots mean that 97% of the residents here at Touchmark have now received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the feeling is overwhelming.

Karolyn raises her arms after receiving her second dose because for her, it’s like a day of celebration.

“Wow, I’m excited,” Karolyn said.

And so are many others.

“I really feel energized and I’m really looking forward to doing more activities, enjoying conversations over meals; we have five-star meals in that beautiful dining room and I just get more energized talking with people,” Karolyn said.

People who now feel like they have a shot of returning to normal day activities.

The Andersons say they like to travel a lot and they’re hoping they’ll soon be able to resume their adventures together once again.