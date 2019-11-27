Relieving stress with yoga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yoga is more than just an exercise, for some it’s also a way to relieve stress.

But to see those benefits, it’s important to practice it regularly.

The stress of everyday life can add up, and at times leading to medications to help control it.

Neelu Jain says she chooses to relieve stress with the help of yoga. In fact, she’s been doing it six days a week for over a year.

“My long term goal is to go for a yoga teacher, I want to be a yoga instructor,” Jain said.

Recent studies find that yoga raises GABA, a chemical in the brain, levels as much as anti-depression and anti-anxiety drugs do.

“Everybody’s got stress. Be it little or be it big, and so everybody needs to take a breath and calm down and stress can be hard on the body,” Deb Smith said.

Smith says yoga is about connecting your body, mind and breath– leaving any outside distractions on the back burner for the time being.

“You can kind of relax, let your shoulders drop, let that breathing change and you can pay attention to your body. And then when you get in stressful situations you can actually come back to that breath and say, (breathes)” Smith said.

There is yoga for every level, beginner or expert. And if the upcoming holidays are causing more stress than normal, Smith says now might be a good time to start.

To achieve the stress relieving benefits that yoga has to offer, experts suggest people head into class or practice it about two times per week.

“You don’t have to be in here. You can do it at home, and you don’t have to do a 60 or a 90 minute practice. You can do a 10 minute practice at home, and maybe do 10 minutes here and 10 minutes there depending on what’s going on with yourself,” Smith said.

