Registered dietitian offers advice for kicking off a new diet right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the holidays get closer, many are looking forward to the new year and new goals. For some, that means making healthy lifestyle changes.

It’s only been a few months since Ginger Dexter found out she was pre-diabetic.

It was then that she decided it was time to make some changes.

“I think the only thing that I have regretted that I’ve taken out of my diet is popcorn. I know that sounds funny to some people, but I’m kind of a popcorn lover and I really, really liked it,” Dexter said.

It’s not easy cutting out your favorite foods, but having a dietitian on speed dial has made the dietary changes a little easier.

“I’m pretty lucky that I have a dietician daughter that helps me and she gets lots of calls. Can I eat this? Can I not eat this?” Dexter said.

Registered dietitian Tiffany Krogstad, who is also Dexter’s daughter, says speaking with an expert before making dietary changes is important, especially for those with underlying conditions.

“I do encourage individuals to discuss their plan with their healthcare provider, especially for those who have allergies or serious mental condition. And then also meeting with a dietitian that can really tailor a diet that works and is sustainable, you know, as a lifestyle change for them,” Tiffany Krogstad said.

She says research has shown that restricting foods is difficult to maintain, which could result in short term success.

Instead of restricting calories, she recommends filling up on healthy fats and protein to keep you full and energized.

“And then are your goals realistic? You know, for someone to say like, Hey, I want to lose 10 pounds in the next two weeks. Well, that’s not realistic. You know, guidelines are typically, we recommend anywhere from about a half to two pounds of weight loss per week,” Krogstad said.

What’s also important is staying motivated. Dexter’s motivation stems from the loved ones in her life.

“I wanted to lose weight. I wanted to be healthy first and foremost, and I just wanted to play with my grandkids and do more fun things,” Dexter said.

Krogstad adds that for people who have a healthy relationship with a scale, research has also shown regularly weighing yourself can also help people be mindful of their dietary journey.