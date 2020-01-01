Reaching your dietary goals in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As January 1 approaches us, many of you will be preparing to start a new year’s resolution.

For some, that may include changing your diet.

With the New Year arriving, many people are hoping to welcome it with lifestyle plans or changes.

And for some, that means making changes to their diet.

“Yeah it’s tough, it’s tough. I think, I don’t know, might even get a little tougher when you’re older because you’re pretty much set in your ways after 70 some years,” Anderson said.

Ray Anderson says he’s gone through trial and error over the years when it comes to resolutions regarding his diet.

Now, Anderson is on medication to manage his cholesterol– so he says he’ll make this year’s resolution based off of advice from an expert.

“I have my annual physical this afternoon and I’ll see what the cholesterol and everything else is doing so my doctor might have a little input on what my New Year’s resolution might be,” Anderson said.

Registered dietitian Amanda Lambrechts says Anderson isn’t alone in the journey to get healthier.

To avoid failing at this year’s goals, she says sustainability is crucial.

“Sometimes I can understand why people want to do more of those crash diets or those juice cleanses because they have that instant gratification. Maybe they lose weight quickly, but more often then not, they may lose weight quickly but then often it’ll come back on either the same amount that they lost or sometimes in excess,” Lambrechts said.

Instead, she says making realistic goals over smaller periods of time, such as monthly instead of yearly, may be easier to keep up with.

If your new diet plans don’t go exactly as expected right away, experts say it’s important not to give up and keep on trying.

“Just know that you’re human and you are able to enjoy all foods. All foods can fit into a healthy diet and so it’s more about what you’re doing the majority of the time then that one little candy bar you had on a Saturday,” Lambrechts said.

Lambrechts says all Hy-Vee dietitians are available to meet with you one on one to help you reach your goals as you ring in the New Year.

For more information, click here.