Reach your gym goals with personal training

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This time of year, a lot of people pile into fitness centers to get started on their goals.

But as the year goes on some may get discouraged, especially when the results they were hoping for aren’t showing.

With the vast number of fitness apps or even just an online search, finding workout plans is as easy as sending a text. But with endless workouts to try, they all seem to lack one thing– personalization.

“And that was really hard. I didn’t know what I was doing. I never quote weightlift, but when I started working with Meghan it turned out it wasn’t really weightlifting. Her program was designed for my abilities, my levels, and important things,” Michael Miranda said.

With no success in the gym on his own, Miranda decided it was time to seek help from a professional.

“As a personal trainer, everything is personalized for our clients. Each person’s goals are different and each person has different obstacles to overcome to achieve those goals. So it varies from person to person,” Meghan Glover said.

Glover and Miranda have been training together for almost three years now. She says a lot goes into determining each client’s goals.

“In our field we use more body fat composition and circumference measurements in different areas of the body so that we can track differences and changes as their program progresses,” Glover said.

And your goals don’t just have to be weight-loss related. Personal training can help with things like balance and strength.

“She has one of these bosu balls that’s a half ball. And I couldn’t even stand up and do a squat type of deal,” Miranda said.

But with Glover’s help, Miranda is feeling stronger and more balanced than ever.

“Now today, some of the exercises that I can do and the amount of additional weight that I’m able to… like I said, I’m in the best shape that I’ve been in my life,” Miranda said.