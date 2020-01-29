Raising awareness for American Heart Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are less than a week away from the start of February, which is designated as American Heart Month.

The designation is meant to raise awareness about heart disease, and how people can prevent it.

Ashley ‘Ashes’ Burtz is a graphic designer at local t-shirt shop Big Frog in Sioux Falls. Her job involves creating designs to be printed on various garments, and now she’s looking forward to unveiling a new design for the month of February.

“You want to make a design that people actually want to buy. So that’s where it’s like ok, is this something that people are going to want? And I think so, so I’m just hoping for the best,” Burtz said.

She was born with congenital heart disease, and has since had three open heart surgeries. With February being recognized as American Heart Month, Burtz wanted to do something special to raise awareness.

“When Ashes came and asked me if she could create a shirt for this cause I thought it would be really cool, and to see you know, what she can come up with, with something that means a lot to her,” Ethan Corbin said.

Corbin, co-owner of Big Frog says it’s important to raise awareness about issues that impact the community, and was happy to support Burtz’ idea. And it’s not just awareness being raised — 5 percent of all sales will go to the American Heart Association.

“You know having the heart condition that she does, it’s just nice to give back to someone that means a lot to our company,” Corbin said.

And now after making up designs for customers, Ashes is proud to present a design for not only her customers but herself, too.

“It looked really raw, and that’s kind of how I feel about everything so I’m really proud of it and I’m excited,” Burtz said.

Orders have already started coming in for for the design Burtz created.

If you’re interested in helping her raise awareness through her design, click here.