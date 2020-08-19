Quick care for orthopedic injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the coronavirus pandemic on the forefront of many people’s minds, health care experts are reminding people that it’s important to take care of other health issues that may arise.

About a year ago Cody Breen found himself in need of medical care after a fall left him with a broken hand.

“One Friday night, having a fire with my buddy, fell off my deck, tried to catch myself on my garage and I caught myself really funky and broke my hand,” Breen said.

Immediately after falling, Breen went to Sanford Health’s Orthopedic Fast Track walk-in clinic for care.

“It’s sometimes hard to tell how serious it is if you’re the patient. So it’s not always good to wait until Monday morning or wait until a few days when you can get an appointment with the orthopedic physician,” Verle Valentine said.

Sanford Sports Medicine physician Dr. Verle Valentine says the fast track walk-in clinic offers patients access to quick care to orthopedic injuries, which he says is crucial to avoid a more serious problem.

“If you ignore the bone and joint problem, it could get worse or it could become a larger problem in the long term. But at minimum, it could delay the healing or delay the process of getting better,” Valentine said.

Thanks to his quick actions, Breen says his injury healed well.

“The only thing that really remains from it, is just the knuckle is indented a little bit compared to the other ones. Other than that though, that’s it,” Breen said.

And seeking care quickly, even during the COVID-19 pandemic is something Valentine wants to remind all patients to do.

“I certainly see patients who have waited too long to be seen because they’re fearful of coming in and being exposed to COVID. However, I think this is a pretty safe environment overall because we’re taking precautions of cleaning equipment, cleaning the rooms, wearing masks, screening patients before they come in the door and all the, all the right things,” Valentine said.

Valentine adds that the clinic isn’t strictly for athletes. He says people of all ages with any orthopedic injury can be seen.