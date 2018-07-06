Protecting Your Family From Mosquitoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - If you're heading to the park this weekend, you may be swatting at a lot of bugs.

Many of them will be mosquitoes, especially in areas hit hard by rain.

Kim Bowman and her grandson Maximus are enjoying the sunshine at McKennan Park.

But they've got some company.

"At night and when we walk from his house to the park," Bowman said.

Bowman says the mosquitoes are getting bad this summer.

"His mom has some off that we use for kids and that works fine," Bowman said.

Sanford Pediatrician Dr. Katie Larson says the clinics are packed with patients bitten by the bugs.

"We're seeing lots of kids coming in with bug bites, particularly because they're swelling up and getting secondary infections with all those mosquitoes out right now," Larson said.

The best piece of advice that Dr. Larson can offer is to avoid the bug bites in the first place.

But if you are heading outside, apply bug spray with DEET.

"So you pick the percentage of DEET based on how long you're going to be outside and don't' reapply, and then just wash off at the end of the day," Larson said.

If you are bitten, keep an eye out for mosquito-borne illnesses. Signs include fever, joint pain and headache.

"And of course we worry about the mosquitoes carrying different diseases like West Nile," Larson said.

The best thing you can do, is avoid the bugs all together.

"Best way is to prevent the bites in the first place," Larson said.

Larson recommends if you are going to be outside for a couple of hours, choose a bug spray with 15-30 percent DEET.

Also wearing a long-sleeve shirt and long pants can help keep the bugs at bay.