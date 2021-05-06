Sanford conducting heart and vascular screenings for Department of Corrections workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mobile unit from Sanford Health has been parked at the South Dakota state penitentiary in Sioux Falls on a very important medical mission.

Sanford has been conducting heart and vascular screenings for Department of Corrections workers throughout the week.

“With our mobile unit, we do a calcium score so they take a look at the arteries of the heart, we do a EKG, blood pressure and cholesterol,” Lori Visker, with Sanford Health Business Development said.

The screenings take less than an hour for each person.

Find out how these screenings have a personal impact for corrections workers who lost one of their own, due to a heart attack, tonight on HealthBeat.