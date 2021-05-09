Preview: One step closer to herd immunity by vaccinating young teens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-old kids sometime this week.

Right now only people 16 years and older are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

But Pfizer has sent data to the FDA from clinical trials they held to make sure their vaccine was safe for 12 to 15-year-olds. KELOLAND News spoke with a pediatrician from both Sanford Health and Avera Medical Group about getting the younger teen population vaccinated. They say that although that age group can have mild symptoms if infected with the coronavirus, some have prolonged issues.

“I think to lower the number of people that have the illness or that have the virus it’s a good idea for adolescents to get it as soon as it comes out,” Dr. Rick Kooima, a pediatrician with Avera Medical Group, said.

Kooima says the more people get vaccinated, the sooner the country can reach herd immunity.

