Preventing the flu

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Flu season is in full swing, with the most recent report from the CDC showing elevated levels of flu-like illness in all regions of the country.

And the organization is expecting influenza activity to continue increasing.

The holiday season is here and that has many of you getting ready for family get togethers.

“I go to my in laws for Christmas and Christmas Eve, and then we travel to Minnesota for my family,” Kaci Winter said.

But the holiday season isn’t the only season Kaci Winter is preparing for.

“I get my flu shot and I wash my hands, a lot,” Winter said.

Dr. Santiago Lopez says getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the flu.

While anti-viral medications exist, he says prevention is best.

“The most important thing to prevent the flu is the vaccine. The vaccine is good at preventing the infection, but it is excellent at preventing a more severe presentation of the infection,” Lopez said.

Complications people can experience after catching influenza include diabetes, congestive heart failure, and death according the CDC.

Lopez typically recommends patients get vaccinated around Halloween, but if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, he says it’s not too late.

“Even during what we call the respiratory season of the winter months where we know the virus is circulating, if you’re unvaccinated it’s really important to get your vaccine at any time during that period,” Lopez said.

While the symptoms of a common cold and influenza can be hard to tell apart, he says there are some symptoms that can help you determine if it’s the flu.

“Fevers that can go really high, usually come associated with you’re really tired, you don’t have a good appetite, muscle aches, and aching, general achiness,” Lopez said.

The business of the holiday season doesn’t help either. Lopez says big crowds can up your risk, suggesting people take advantage of hand cleaning when they can.

“If you see some alcohol gel just use it and clean your hands in and out,” Lopez said.

Lopez adds that if you have a reaction after receiving the vaccine, that means your body is doing what it’s supposed to do, as it prepares to fight the actual infection if you catch it.

Here in South Dakota, the health department has confirmed more than 200 cases of the flu so far this season.

Six people have been hospitalized, but no one in South Dakota has died due to the flu.