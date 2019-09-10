Preparing for flu season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s time to start thinking about getting your flu shot.

Influenza can be devastating for some families.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 42 deaths were linked to the illness during this past flu season and hundreds of people were hospitalized. Morgan Cooley feels a possible case of strep coming on.

That’s one illness too many.

She’s considering getting a flu shot to fend off any other bugs that might be going around.

“I’m already getting sick and everything so I might as well,” Cooley said.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months or older get the flu shot before the end of October.

“So really anytime the vaccine becomes available or offered to you at your clinic or pharmacy is a good time to start thinking about it at least or really start getting those vaccines,” Lewis Pharmacist Courtney Feist said.

But Feist says the shot is still available later in the season as well.

Getting the flu shot should be coupled with good hygiene practices such as washing your hands and covering your mouth when you sneeze.

Not only will all of these measures help protect you against the flu, but possibly something even more serious.

“Patients can develop complications so you might get pneumonia. You might develop more serious complications, be hospitalized. We see people die every year due to complications that arise due to the virus,” Feist said.

That’s why Cooley wants to do her part.

“Try and keep other people healthy by keeping yourself healthy,” Cooley said. Feist says Lewis Drug will start offering the flu shot later this month.

You can find a calendar of when the flu shot clinics will be held by clicking here.