Preparing for back-to-school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fall school year is approaching in KELOLAND, and for many students that means an annual check-up.

The spring school year may have been cut short for Amber Lowe’s soon to be 3rd grader Oakley, but that isn’t taking away any of his excitement for the start of the fall semester.

“We are so excited for school to start. Oakley is really missing his classroom and his teachers and his school and his friends,” Lowe said.

But before sending her son back to the classroom, the mother of two says an annual check-up takes place first.

“It’s really important to get him in for a physical, just for his sports and activities. Both my kids go, they get vaccinated every year. So we are all caught up on that and ready to go back,” Lowe said.

Avera Health pediatrician Dr. Sam Schimelpfenig says if your kids haven’t been seen for their annual check-up, now is a good time to schedule it.

“Especially if they’re due for vaccines, I mean, living in a world right now where we can’t control an illness and, and we’re seeing what that looks like, and we don’t want to trade one problem for another, where a lot of these illnesses start to show up when the numbers of un-vaccinated kids starts to increase,” Schimelpfenig said.

Even if your children are up to date on vaccines, he says the visit also includes a developmental screening– checking the heart and lungs too.

And while some may worry that a trip to the clinic isn’t safe, he says an abundance of caution is being taken to ensure everything is clean for each patient.

“We’re doing our best to limit germs. So I think compared to some of the places that they can go out in public, the clinic is actually a relatively safe place to come,” Schimelpfenig said.

“I think everywhere that we’ve seen has put forth really great precautions and has really made us feel comfortable,” Lowe said.

For a complete back to school check-list of what Avera Health recommends, click here.