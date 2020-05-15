Pre-surgery screening at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As restrictions are being lifted across the state, Sanford Health is gearing up to start performing surgeries that have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Patients who are scheduled for an upcoming surgery at Sanford Health can expect to undergo a screening before their appointments.

“Really the intent is a safety. It’s not necessarily the surgery as much as the preparation for surgery,” Dr. Mike Wilde said.

VP Medical Officer with Sanford Health, Dr. Mike Wilde says they will screen most patients ahead of surgery, to ensure both staff and patient safety.

“The surgeon may talk to you about, hey, you need to get a test done before the surgery, and here’s how you do it, here’s where you go. And if it’s not in Sioux Falls it might be at your most convenient location outside of Sioux Falls,” Wilde said.

He says patients who are asked to get tested for COVID-19 will need to do so in a 2 to 3 day time period prior to surgery.

“We don’t want to do it too early because then the tests, you know, you’re out in public and things like that, and the test may no longer be relevant,” Wilde said.

With safety measures like this in place, he says the hospital is slowly gearing up to perform surgeries for patients that have been postponed.

“These are people who are having some definite needs to get something done and they’ve, they’ve waited for a couple of months as we’ve looked at what the surge is going to do and now it’s time to get… these people need help and they’re miserable,” Wilde said.

In addition to the hospital putting some surgeries on hold over the last couple of months, he says patients have been postponing their care too. He wants patients to know their safety is a priority, and their health issues shouldn’t go untreated.

“We can do a lot better for the care going forward if we can catch things early. So we really need people to start coming in, seeking the care they need. And we have means, whether it’s telephone or video visits as well,” Wilde said.

If you have questions about an upcoming surgery, Wilde encourages patients to call their provider.