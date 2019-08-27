SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When dishing up a plate of food, it can be hard to say no to those less healthy options.

But dietitian’s say you don’t have to cut out all of your favorite foods — instead focus on portion control.

Michelle Drost says her favorite meal of the day is dinner, with tacos being one of her family’s favorites. Even though it’s a favorite, she says she still practices good portion control to avoid over eating.

“You know I can have leftovers tomorrow if I want,” Drost said.

She says using smaller dinnerware is also helpful when it comes to portion control and avoiding overeating.

“I think that really helps us too because if we have a full plate then we try to fill it all up. If we have a smaller plate you can still fill it up but just eat what’s on your plate,” Drost said.

You might remember your parents telling you that you can’t leave the table until your plate is clean, but registered dietitian Tiffany Krogstad says you should put the fork down when you’re full — especially when eating out.

“Often times their portions are massive and so even just splitting your portions with a friend or family member. Making sure that you’re drinking adequate fluids, so maybe drinking some extra, more water before that meal,” Krogstad said.

She says meals should include fresh produce, whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and fiber. And don’t worry, Krogstad says practicing good portion control doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your sweets or salty snacks entirely, but instead consume them in moderation.

Instead of reaching for the whole bag of chips, try putting some in a bowl to make sure you don’t overeat.

She says measuring out your food is best, but adds that there are easier ways to go about good portion control.

“I think that getting kind of an idea of what the portion should look like on the plate is important. Some ideas you know like a deck of cards is about 3 ounces, or you know the size of a fist is about the cup of dry cereal. The size of a small baseball would be about the size of a serving of fruit,” Krogstad said.

While these changes aren’t drastic, she says they can help prevent health issues– such as diabetes, obesity and certain cancers.

For a printable reminder sheet on what to keep in mind when it comes to portion control, click here.