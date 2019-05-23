Planet Fitness keeping teens busy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- As school in KELOLAND winds down for students, a local gym is giving them a new challenge.

Planet Fitness is offering teens a summer challenge, with the opportunity to workout for free.

Instead of being glued to a screen all summer, some teens may be heading to the gym.

"Well I have a passion for lifting, lifting is amazing. It's just the feel, it's outstanding I love it," Max Rozeboom said.

Max Rozeboom is an incoming senior at Tea Area High School. He didn't wait long to take advantage of the Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge, signing up the day after school got out.

"It gives me a chance to come here, actually workout, lift, without any troubles, without paying for anything, without having to worry about money," Rozeboom said.

The program is offering teens the chance to hit the gym for free.

"It's basically geared towards any teenagers aged 15 to 18 and it gives them basic access to the gym for the entire summer up through September 1st," Nathan Johnson said.

Manager Nathan Johnson says this is the first year the gym has offered the program. He says teens also have access to group fitness classes.

"It's just a way to kind of encourage teens to get out of the house and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle," Johnson said.

It's not just access to the gym that teens have to look forward to from this program, but also some cash incentives.

All teens who sign up will be entered to win a $500 scholarship, with one winner per state.

Then just one lucky teen will also be chosen to receive a $5,000 grand prize.

"I think it's a great way for getting teens out here and getting teens to lift with that cash incentive," Rozeboom said.

Johnson says he's looking forward to the turnout this summer.

"It's fun. Just kind of gets more people in the gym. I like being around people, I like meeting more people so the more people we can get in here the better," Johnson said.

To find out how you can sign up for the Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge, click here.