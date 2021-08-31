Pipestone County Medical Center offers screening focused on mothers’ health, future pregnancies

PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — Ashley Opdahl became a mom of two about 10 months ago after she and her husband welcomed baby Everly.

During a recent well-child visit at Pipestone County Medical Center, the Avoca mom was offered a form to fill out.

“It has to do with mom’s well-being, more specifically focuses on mom, whether she has any underlying issues with anxiety, depression, if she has any questions with family planning,” Mother Ashley Opdahl said.

The screening is part of a nationwide initiative called IMPLICIT or Interventions to Minimize Preterm and Low birth weight Infants through Continuous Improvement Techniques.

Pipestone County Medical Center started offering the free service for moms in July.

During any well-child checkup for kids 0 to 24 months, mothers are screened for certain risk factors.

“Asking them if they’re smoking, if they take a prenatal vitamin, things like that that will not only impact their current health, but also subsequent pregnancies,” Pipestone County Medical Center Nelson said.

The medical center can also help connect moms with the resources they need.

“Women’s health is just hugely important. It affects the health of the entire family and entire community, so if we can make it easy for moms to get care and to affect their health long term that improves the health of the entire community,” Pipestone County Medical Center physician Dr. Jackie Anderson said.

Opdahl calls it a very good tool for mothers.

“Us moms, we work super hard so it’s nice to know that somebody is taking that time to check in on mom and to ensure that she’s doing okay too,” Opdahl said.

Pipestone County Medical Center received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Health to launch the IMPLICIT program.