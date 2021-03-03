Personalized meals without cooking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s due to a busy day, or you’re feeling under the weather, a local personal chef can help out with meal time.

As the weather heats up in KELOLAND, Laura Kalfs, who manages a local garden center in Sioux Falls says her schedule only gets busier. That’s why when it comes to meal time, she seeks out help.

“I just knew kind of to stay on track with my nutrition and my goals, as far as that goes, I needed something consistent, planned, figured out. So I wasn’t resorting to some poorer options when it comes to nutrition,” Kalfs said.

That’s where Chef Ellen comes in, a local personal chef who caters to whatever dietary needs her customers have.

“So allergies, dietary restrictions, those kinds of things are what we handle. We’ve got keto sections, which are all low carb, low sugar. We’ve got kind of the regular fare where we like to use a lot of the whole grains. We’ve got our vegan, vegetarian sections,” Ellen Doerr said.

Meals can be picked up on the spot or ordered ahead of time to meet your specific needs.

Chef Ellen has been operating her business for about 5 years, but when it came time to open her own storefront in 2020, the pandemic created some challenges.

“We were anticipating kind of like a March open and then everything just went sideways. So, May came around and we finally kind of opened, we didn’t have our sign for a little bit. It was just kind of like piecemeal, but we rolled with it,” Doerr said.

Once opening, she realized the pandemic actually had a positive impact on business for those in isolation needing a meal.

“We’ve had a lot of the picking up meals for friends and, you know, dropping them off at the door and they have their reheating instructions and everything ready to go. But we really have seen a lot of that,” Doerr said.

Not only can you order specific meals from Chef Ellen, but you can have them delivered right to your home.

Through online service Dumpling, or their app, you can have your meals dropped off without ever having to leave your home. The best part is all you have to do is warm it up and it’s ready to eat.

“To really end your day or even to have that small break in your day and have essentially a home cooked meal, it’s incredible,” Kalfs said.

Chef Ellen adds that she works hard to keep her meals affordable for all, with single portions ranging at around 8 to 13 dollars.