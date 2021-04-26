Peritoneal dialysis at Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village opened up South Dakota’s first hemodialysis den last week.

Dan Stewart is active, enjoying traveling and spending time with people including staff at Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village.

“I don’t like to stay at home and look out the window and watch the squirrels go by when I start naming them and started feeding them. It’s time to get out of town,” Stewart said.

The Hurley native is in rehab at GSS after suffering a heart attack, all while receiving peritoneal dialysis.

PD allows him to do his dialysis treatments from the comfort of his own home, and now during his stay for rehab at GSS.

“Prior to us bringing PD to the nursing home, if a patient was on peritoneal dialysis and needed to go in for a rehab stay, they would have to have a hemodialysis catheter placed and transition and do hemodialysis while they were getting their rehab,” Janet Anderson said. said.

Now, they can continue with PD without the need for a new catheter, cutting the risk for infection and making for a more gentle treatment.

Sioux Falls Village nursing home is the first location through the Sanford Sioux Falls Home program to offer PD to patients and residents.

“That patient can be stronger. Should be able to get through their rehab stay faster and be able to return to home more quickly,” Anderson said.

Home dialysis manager Janet Anderson says it’s a big deal for patients, and Stewart is grateful for the option.

“Unless you’ve been on one side or the other side, you don’t know what it’s like… So… so I… I have now been on both sides and I would not want to go to, hemodialysis unless it was really the last step,” Stewart said.

Upon completing his rehab stay, Stewart is looking forward to getting back on the road for another adventure.

“I’m buying a new, big motor home. I want to have a big bed in the back and more storage,” Stewart said.

Sioux Falls Village currently has just a few residents using the PD option, and hope to expand it in the future.