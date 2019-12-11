Perfecting your skills in the water

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is in full swing in KELOLAND but that doesn’t mean you have to put your bathing suit away.

When snow is covering the ground, swimming may seem like a far away activity.

But for Jacqui Meadors, swimming is a year round activity thanks to the master’s swim program at Sanford Wellness.

“I’ve always enjoyed swimming but I’ve been swimming with Kathy’s master’s program for five sessions, so just over two years,” Meadors said.

Kathy Grady teaches the master’s swim program at Sanford Wellness, a swim group targeted at people who want to improve their skills in the water.

“It’s not designed for a brand new person who does not know how to swim at all, but somebody who knows how to swim but wants to improve their stroke technique all the way up to, we’ve got some really skilled people who also participate,” Grady said.

The program is offered twice a year, touting benefits for the average swimmer up to people training for triathlons.

“It’s a great exercise. It’s total body, you work pretty much every muscle group and it’s non-impact so it’s very good on your joints,” Grady said.

Being a longtime runner, Meadors says she wanted to join the program to help supplement and compliment her running skills.

“I knew that I would have a coach that would look over me. Somebody that would write the workouts, and somebody that would understand what I was looking for,” Meadors said.

In addition to the benefit of having a coach, Jacqui says having others in the sessions helps with both motivation and competition.

“It’s a really nice camaraderie of people that are here and it’s very welcoming, and to me that’s enjoyable. I look forward to coming to swim,” Meadors said.

Grady says one of her favorite parts about teaching the class is watching people perfect their skills.

“My technique is a lot better. I am performing my swim stroke a lot more polished, and I enjoy it.

“It’s just incredible. I mean to watch your technique go from pretty much zero to being really good, it’s just a huge feeling of accomplishment,” Grady said.

The fall session of the master’s swim program is wrapping up this month, but Grady says you can still join the upcoming session in January.

For more information, click here.