SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are new options for patients on both sides of South Dakota for medical care.

The new Oyate Health Center is now open in Rapid City.

Hundreds of people turned out this weekend to celebrate the opening of the new building. The health center is now located at 3200 Canyon Lake Drive. The new building offers more services to patients as well as a behavioral health unit.

The Oyate Health Center plans to employ 600 people.

The building itself is also eco-friendly and includes the use of solar panels.

Sioux Falls VA Health Care System

The Sioux Falls VA Mental Health Outpatient Building is also now open. Services include psychiatry, peer support, suicide prevention and outpatient therapy.

The new location is just West of the main hospital entrance driveway on 22nd Street.

The Homeless Programming and Primary Care Mental Health Program will stay in their current locations.