PatientCare EMS receives CAAS accreditation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — PatientCare EMS is being recognized for quality patient care and operation.

The agency is the only EMS provider in the state to receive the CAAS accreditation.

PatientCare EMS is getting a gold star when it comes to the way it operates.

The Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services has accredited it for the second time.

“It just means that I work for a service who strives to continually achieve those standards. It helps me to be a better paramedic,” Scott Christensen said.

It means PatientCare meets or exceeds a series of comprehensive standards in the industry.

Re-accreditation by CAAS is required every three years, and Scott Christensen says the agency works around the clock to make sure those standards are met.

“It’s a continual process, it’s not a one and done thing. You still have to continue and show that you meet the standards,” Christensen said.

He says the recognition can assure people in the community that they’re receiving high quality ambulance service.

And it’s not just the people in the ambulance who made this possible, it’s also made possible thanks to help from people back at the base.

People, like chief operating officer Michael Bureau.

In addition to quality patient care, the accreditation represents the agency as a whole– including budgeting, maintaining equipment and making sure every ambulance is fully stocked.

“We spend a lot of time making sure that we get that right. An ambulance is full of a lot of equipment, and it’s very easy to forget a box of band aids, right? So there needs to be a process there to make sure that everything gets to where it needs to be,” Bureau said.

Thanks to diligent training, problem solving and communication– the agency is proud to be recognized again.

“We can have all the processes in place, really what matters is that we have an amazing staff who step up to that every single day and realize that giving their best and kind of following that gold standard helps them give great care and be a great part of their community,” Bureau said.

To read more about what CAAS takes into account, click here.