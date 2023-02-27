SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Orthopedic Institute plans to build a new clinic and administrative office in Tea.

The facility will be located near the planned Interstate 29 and West 85th Street interchange. This will replace the current Orthopedic Institute location at the Avera Health main campus in Sioux Falls.

OI plans to hold a groundbreaking later this year with a grand opening in 2025.

The Orthopedic Institute offers patients relief for any joint, bone or muscle pain without requiring a doctor’s referral.