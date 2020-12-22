Operation Warp Speed update

The second FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine, this one from Moderna, began to arrive at medical facilities today.

“We’re now on offense against the virus,” Secretary Alex Azar/U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

With a second vaccine at the ready, Health Secretary Alex Azar and other members of Operation Warp Speed plan to distribute nearly eight million Pfizer and Moderna shots this week… even during the holiday.

“If needed and if required and if asked for by the states, industry is ready to go with delivery on Christmas Day,” Gen. Gustave Perna/Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer said.

General Gustave Perna is in charge of vaccine distribution and reiterated his apology Monday after states complained about receiving fewer vaccines than they were promised.

He called it a miscommunication.

“Everybody is receiving fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine,” Perna said.

These officials said that will continue as a third vaccine hits the market early next year.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna shots… the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will take just one dose.

But Dr. Moncef Slaoui— the chief advisor for Operation Warp Speed— said that doesn’t mean Johnson and Johnson’s is preferable to the others.

“All of these vaccines are important, and the doses are cumulative,” Slaoui said.

As more vaccine trials continue… Slaoui said so do studies of the shots in children. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not approved for children under 16 years old.

Slaoui stressed these 80 million children may be key to slowing the spread of the virus since they’re usually asymptomatic.

“That’s why it’s really important that a large percentage of the population as a whole be vaccinated,” Slaoui said.

Slaoui said the shots are still on track to be widely available to all Americans by summer.