Online nutrition testing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to meal times, what you eat throughout the day probably varies for each meal.

And if something you’re eating is causing you problems, it can be hard to pinpoint which food item it is.

In an effort to find out what was causing years of stomach issues, Tim Hessel sought out help from his doctor.

“Low and behold you know results are good. No issues. But still having you know issues as far as being bloated, just feeling full all the time and not knowing why,” Hessel said.

With no answers from doctors on what was causing his issues, he decided to look elsewhere.

The Viome Gut Intelligence test is an online test kit, which promises consumers a personalized food and nutrition plan geared towards improving your gut, which in result is meant to help with aspects of your health including digestive wellness.

“Maybe doing the test myself I can kind of discover a little bit more what’s going on with my gut. What foods will benefit me to kind of feel less horrible then I have in the past,” Hessel said.

About a month ago Hessel mailed in various samples and about 2 weeks later received his results. He’s already making meals from his new plan.

“Here’s my foods to avoid and minimize. My superfoods, and then a list of all foods and of course my supplements,” Hessel said.

While these nutrition test kits are widely available online, you may want to get a second opinion.

Registered dietitian Tiffany Krogstad says if you’re having food sensitivity issues it’s important to meet with your doctor.

“There’s not a lot of reliability and the research is still, is not proven to be beneficial,” Krogstad said.

She says getting an experts opinion is important to rule out that your symptoms aren’t something more serious.

“The biggest thing is one, they cost money. And two you may just be restricting foods that you may not need to be restricting,” Krogstad said.

Hessel says because he’s met with his doctor to rule out other issues, he’s looking forward to seeing the results over time.

And in only a week, he says he’s already seeing benefits.

“I’m feeling a little bit more energy or so, I feel a lot better, just kind of energized,” Hessel said.

For more information on Viome, click here.