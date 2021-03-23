New treatment offers less pain after knee replacement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Undergoing a surgery can be nerve wracking, and for those having a knee replacement, the fear of pain can make concerns even worse.

For Mary Kenny, sports have always been a part of her life, but all the activity eventually caught up with her.

She needed a knee replacement in both knees, and had her first one performed in early 2019.

“Everything came out great. Yeah. But a lot of pain afterwards, a lot of swelling. And you ended up taking some pain medications that you probably wouldn’t want to, but you do have to avoid that pain. Otherwise it can’t heal,” Kenny said.

But after learning about a new treatment, IOVERA, given pre-operatively to lessen pain and the need for pain medication, she made the decision to receive it before going under for her second knee surgery.

Dr. Michael Adler says Kenny was one of the first patients at the Orthopedic Institute to receive the newly available treatment.

“In essence, what it is, is where we use cryotherapy or cold therapy, to numb up the nerves. And generally we do this a week or two before surgery, and then it helps for patient’s pain management after surgery,” Dr. Michael Adler said.

The injection comes with very few side effects, with the most common being reported as a scab at the injection site.

Kenny was able to have her second knee replaced without the need for any pain medication after leaving the hospital and a quicker recovery.

Now, she’s enjoying living life pain free.

“Back out golfing. Which is, makes me happy. I just got back from Arizona. So got a round of golf in there,” Kenny said.

“So far it’s been a great thing. We’re always looking for ways to improve our patient’s outcomes. And this so far has shown great promise,” Dr. Adler said.

